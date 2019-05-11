PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $30,000 Position in AVX Co. (AVX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 1,007.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AVX were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in AVX during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVX by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVX in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVX in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AVX by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AVX alerts:

In related news, SVP Evan M. Slavitt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $129,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,872 shares in the company, valued at $465,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th.

AVX stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.07. AVX Co. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. AVX had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AVX Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $30,000 Position in AVX Co. (AVX)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-has-30000-position-in-avx-co-avx.html.

About AVX

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX).

Receive News & Ratings for AVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.