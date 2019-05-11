Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM) Announces Earnings Results

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.96), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Plymouth Industrial Reit updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.95-2.00 EPS.

PLYM stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,264. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Get Plymouth Industrial Reit alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,843 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 79,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,304 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit in the first quarter worth $857,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 137.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 108.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/plymouth-industrial-reit-plym-announces-earnings-results.html.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.