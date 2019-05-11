Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,400,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,741,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after buying an additional 116,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,460,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,082,000 after purchasing an additional 194,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,460,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,082,000 after purchasing an additional 194,903 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 89,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.58.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh bought 12,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,977.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 465,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,953.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George C. Mcnamee bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,499.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLUG opened at $2.35 on Friday. Plug Power Inc has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 802.38% and a negative net margin of 53.11%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/plug-power-inc-plug-shares-sold-by-state-of-new-jersey-common-pension-fund-d.html.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.