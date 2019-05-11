PitisCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $118,285.00 (PTS)

PitisCoin (CURRENCY:PTS) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. PitisCoin has a total market capitalization of $118,285.00 and $26.00 worth of PitisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PitisCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and C-CEX. During the last seven days, PitisCoin has traded 87.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012262 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00020892 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PitisCoin Profile

PTS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2013. PitisCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,196,117 tokens. PitisCoin’s official website is pitiscoin.asia . PitisCoin’s official Twitter account is @pitiscoin

PitisCoin Token Trading

PitisCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PitisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PitisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PitisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

