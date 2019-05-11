Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Qiagen NV’s Q1 2020 Earnings (QGEN)

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) – Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Qiagen in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

NYSE QGEN opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $41.55.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $348.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.68 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Qiagen by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,615,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,593,000 after acquiring an additional 481,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,607,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,642,000 after purchasing an additional 336,763 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,824,000 after purchasing an additional 229,824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,685,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,231,000 after purchasing an additional 169,926 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,653,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34,078 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

