Piper Jaffray Companies Cuts Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Price Target to $5.00

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 358.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ PTI opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 1,307.84%. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTI. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $9,867,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,125,000. venBio Select Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,920,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after buying an additional 1,107,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.