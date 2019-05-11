Piper Jaffray Companies Boosts Masimo (MASI) Price Target to $148.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its target price boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Masimo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $134.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.75.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo stock opened at $140.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.10.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.67 million. Masimo had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,845 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $258,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,722 shares of company stock worth $4,582,310. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. FMR LLC raised its position in Masimo by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,889,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,622,000 after purchasing an additional 587,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $53,357,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $51,470,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $31,807,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 545,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,606,000 after acquiring an additional 274,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.