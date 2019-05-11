Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $5.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.66.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

AIMT opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of -0.20. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $36.12.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,505,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 160,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 71,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

