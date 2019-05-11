Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $27,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Wolfe Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.36 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.91.

NYSE:PNW opened at $94.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $73.41 and a twelve month high of $97.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $740.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

In related news, CEO Donald E. Brandt sold 30,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $2,785,592.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,221,878.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Denise R. Danner sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $304,460.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,479 shares in the company, valued at $601,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,420 shares of company stock worth $4,415,739 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

