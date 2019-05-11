Photon Hits 1-Day Volume of $94.00 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Photon has a market capitalization of $258,725.00 and approximately $94.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded down 26.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,789.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.48 or 0.02792294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.93 or 0.04728792 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.20 or 0.01270079 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.74 or 0.01071840 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00087084 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00888920 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00310444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00023485 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 28,349,715,065 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

