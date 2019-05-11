Philip Mezey Sells 31,205 Shares of Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) insider Philip Mezey sold 31,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $1,843,279.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,557.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Philip Mezey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 27th, Philip Mezey sold 22,645 shares of Itron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $1,375,683.75.
- On Monday, February 25th, Philip Mezey sold 3,657 shares of Itron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $221,797.05.
ITRI opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $68.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Itron by 2,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Itron by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ITRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen set a $67.00 target price on shares of Itron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
Featured Article: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.