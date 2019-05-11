Philip Mezey Sells 31,205 Shares of Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) insider Philip Mezey sold 31,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $1,843,279.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,557.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Philip Mezey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 27th, Philip Mezey sold 22,645 shares of Itron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $1,375,683.75.

On Monday, February 25th, Philip Mezey sold 3,657 shares of Itron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $221,797.05.

ITRI opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $614.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Itron by 2,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Itron by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen set a $67.00 target price on shares of Itron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

