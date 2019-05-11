Perrigo (PRGO) Shares Up 7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)’s share price shot up 7% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $52.97 and last traded at $52.62. 2,893,495 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 1,392,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.18.

The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.70%.

PRGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 target price on Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 target price on Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Perrigo from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3,574.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,430,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,870 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 833.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 822.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

