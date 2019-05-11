Perceptron (PRCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Perceptron had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million.

Shares of Perceptron stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 52,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,205. Perceptron has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $68.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Perceptron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

