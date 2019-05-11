PENG Price Tops $0.0000 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, PENG has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PENG has a market capitalization of $145,005.00 and $2,215.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PENG coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00293567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001440 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00859223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00138184 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000944 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 9,947,422,043 coins and its circulating supply is 6,567,409,856 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

