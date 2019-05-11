Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,263 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $85,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.33.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 5,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $1,137,055.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,889,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $306,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 179,689 shares of company stock valued at $34,234,266 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $191.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $155.06 and a 52 week high of $195.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/pendal-group-ltd-lowers-stake-in-nextera-energy-inc-nee.html.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.