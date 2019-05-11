Pegasystems (PEGA) PT Raised to $78.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target boosted by UBS Group to $78.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $66.86 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pegasystems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.20.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $212.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $107,852.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,586.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,403 shares of company stock worth $3,421,274 in the last ninety days. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 542.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyds Banking Group plc purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Pegasystems by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

