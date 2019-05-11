PDC Energy (PDCE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PDC Energy, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, developing and exploring crude oil, NGLs and natural gas. It has operations primarily in the Western and Eastern regions of the United States. Its Western Operating Region is primarily focused on development in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. Its Eastern Operating Region is focused on development activity in the liquid-rich portion of the Utica Shale play in Ohio. The Company is also focused on development drilling programs in resource plays. PDC Energy, Inc., formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.94.

NASDAQ PDCE traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,685. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.78. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.83 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,215,783.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $75,433.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,873.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,514 shares of company stock worth $284,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,551 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $321,744,000 after acquiring an additional 137,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PDC Energy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,622,774 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $188,058,000 after buying an additional 768,680 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,497,027 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $142,259,000 after buying an additional 584,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 1,092.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,071,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $61,644,000 after buying an additional 1,897,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,755,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $52,247,000 after buying an additional 339,609 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.