Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Stake Raised by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 335,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,289 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Paypal were worth $34,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.68.

PYPL stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.69.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William J. Ready sold 62,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $6,047,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 177,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,213,423.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $347,255.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,521.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,521 shares of company stock valued at $29,966,837 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

