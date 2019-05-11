Pax Global Technology (PXGYF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pax Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAX Global Technology Ltd. is a provider of electronic funds transfer point of sales terminal solution. PAX Global Technology Ltd. is headquareted in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Get Pax Global Technology alerts:

PXGYF opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Pax Global Technology has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. It offers Smart POS, ECR, countertop, wireless, mobile, pin pad, and multilane E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories to process a range of electronic payment types, including signature and PIN-based debit cards, credit cards, contactless/radio frequency identification cards, RF-enabled mobile phones, QR code, IC cards, and pre-paid gift and other stored-value cards.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pax Global Technology (PXGYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pax Global Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pax Global Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.