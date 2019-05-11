Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (PBHC) VP Walter Rusnak Buys 17,000 Shares

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) VP Walter Rusnak bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PBHC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.75. 7,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Pathfinder Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

