Park Lawn (PLC) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at CIBC

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PLC. Cormark raised Park Lawn from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$26.75 to C$32.50 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.08.

PLC stock opened at C$26.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $764.20 million and a PE ratio of 83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$20.25 and a 12-month high of C$27.95.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$49.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.13999996954028 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

