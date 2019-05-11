Park City Group (PCYG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Park City Group had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

NASDAQ:PCYG traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $7.00. 76,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,359. The company has a market capitalization of $142.94 million, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Park City Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Park City Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 638,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Park City Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 173,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in Park City Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 165,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Park City Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 28.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCYG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Park City Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

