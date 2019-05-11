Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 142.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $147.53 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $119.35 and a one year high of $151.84.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 4,780 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/parallel-advisors-llc-sells-4780-shares-of-vanguard-total-stock-market-etf-vti.html.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.