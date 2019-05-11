Paddy Power Betfair’s (PPB) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 6,950 ($90.81) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 8,530 ($111.46).

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PPB. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 7,400 ($96.69) to GBX 7,100 ($92.77) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 7,600 ($99.31) to GBX 6,700 ($87.55) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,400 ($83.63) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paddy Power Betfair in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Paddy Power Betfair to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 6,000 ($78.40) to GBX 6,350 ($82.97) in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,745 ($88.14).

Get Paddy Power Betfair alerts:

Shares of LON PPB opened at GBX 5,978 ($78.11) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.87. Paddy Power Betfair has a 12-month low of GBX 5,390 ($70.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,180 ($119.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 133 ($1.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Paddy Power Betfair’s previous dividend of $67.00. Paddy Power Betfair’s payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Hill purchased 1,000 shares of Paddy Power Betfair stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,446 ($71.16) per share, with a total value of £54,460 ($71,161.64).

About Paddy Power Betfair

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Paddy Power Betfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paddy Power Betfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.