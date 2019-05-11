Ownership Capital B.V. Grows Position in Masimo Co. (MASI)

Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,082 shares during the quarter. Masimo comprises 3.1% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $61,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,845 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $258,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,310. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Masimo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Masimo from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $140.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $143.10.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.67 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

