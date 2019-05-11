Optiscan Imaging Limited (OIL) Insider Purchases A$16,810.00 in Stock

Optiscan Imaging Limited (ASX:OIL) insider Philip Currie acquired 410,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$16,810.00 ($11,921.99).

Shares of OIL remained flat at $A$0.05 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday. 73,487 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40. Optiscan Imaging Limited has a 1 year low of A$0.03 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of A$0.08 ($0.06).

About Optiscan Imaging

Optiscan Imaging Limited engages in the development and application of confocal microscope imaging technologies for medical, translational, and pre-clinical markets in Australia, North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers ViewnVivo, a miniaturized fluorescence endomicroscope platform that brings imaging flexibility to preclinical research.

