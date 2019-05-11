Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 17,400 Shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (MIE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) by 157.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 980,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 215,995 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 79,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd alerts:

NYSE:MIE opened at $9.43 on Friday. Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $11.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 17,400 Shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (MIE)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/oppenheimer-co-inc-buys-17400-shares-of-cohen-strs-mlp-inc-ergy-oprty-fd-inc-mie.html.

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.