Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avaya were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,816,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,330,000 after buying an additional 225,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 31,490 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the third quarter valued at about $5,620,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the third quarter valued at about $3,483,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 207,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVYA shares. Barclays raised Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Avaya in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their price objective on Avaya from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.52. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.47 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 6.12%. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

