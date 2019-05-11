Omeros (OMER) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OMER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Omeros in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

OMER stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 752,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,800. Omeros has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $910.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 3.57.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Omeros’s revenue was up 1271.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 16,167.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

