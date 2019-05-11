Office Properties Income Trust to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Office Properties Income Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($2.87). The firm had revenue of $103.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.22 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.13%.

OPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $68.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

