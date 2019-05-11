Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Given a $69.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.50.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.97. 17,787,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,704,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 434.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 496.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.