Obsidian (ODN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00

Obsidian (CURRENCY:ODN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Obsidian has a market capitalization of $316,404.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Obsidian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obsidian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, Obsidian has traded up 30.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017431 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037071 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00025151 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.12 or 0.02607237 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00072751 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ODN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Obsidian’s total supply is 105,228,486 coins and its circulating supply is 65,722,138 coins. The Reddit community for Obsidian is /r/ObsidianProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obsidian’s official website is obsidianplatform.com . Obsidian’s official Twitter account is @ObsidianCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Obsidian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obsidian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obsidian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obsidian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

