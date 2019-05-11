Obseva (OBSV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million.

NASDAQ OBSV traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 34,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,592. The company has a market capitalization of $598.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.16. Obseva has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Obseva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Obseva in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Obseva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush set a $34.00 price objective on Obseva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Obseva by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,117,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 584,646 shares in the last quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Obseva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,551,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Obseva in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Obseva by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Obseva by 92.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 64,974 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

