NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 35.3% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 40,985 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,891,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $100.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $122.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Nomura upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.42.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

