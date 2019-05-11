NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,207.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Amgen by 20,103.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,424,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 31,268,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,127,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,979,621,000 after acquiring an additional 906,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,720,250,000 after acquiring an additional 482,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 536.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 524,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,080,000 after acquiring an additional 441,995 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $171.85 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.44 and a 12-month high of $210.19. The stock has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $351,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,117.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,115,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.84.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

