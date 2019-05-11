NuVasive (NUVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuVasive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.43.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $72.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $274.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.22 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $626,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,078 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 35.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,672 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

