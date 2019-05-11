Nutrien (NTR) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.97.

NTR stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.13. 3,043,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,709. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

