Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB)

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,772 ($23.15).

Shares of LON:ARBB remained flat at $GBX 1,355 ($17.71) during midday trading on Friday. 1,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437. The firm has a market cap of $201.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,650 ($21.56).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.26%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of bank accounts, loans, and overdrafts, as well as foreign trade services. It also provides wealth structuring, tax mitigation, estate preservation, and retirement planning services.

