Novocure (NVCR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.75.

NVCR stock opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Novocure has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $56.67.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novocure will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $83,633.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,462.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Doyle sold 64,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $3,061,441.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 842,605 shares in the company, valued at $40,107,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,778 shares of company stock worth $18,656,435 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Novocure by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,039,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,472,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Novocure by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 685,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,964,000 after purchasing an additional 480,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novocure by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,265,000 after purchasing an additional 476,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Novocure by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,190,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,654,000 after purchasing an additional 345,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

