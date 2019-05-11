NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $3.74.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Laidlaw downgraded NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

