Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

NOG has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 target price on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $3.00 target price on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.92.

NOG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. 4,727,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,809,320. Northern Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $132.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.86 million.

In related news, major shareholder Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 769,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $1,739,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,188,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,281,334.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

