Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) will announce sales of $155.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.00 million. Northern Oil and Gas reported sales of $66.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 132.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year sales of $688.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $656.90 million to $723.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $776.83 million, with estimates ranging from $706.00 million to $856.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $152.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.29 million.

Northern Oil and Gas stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,619,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,320. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

