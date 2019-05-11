NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.42

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.42 and last traded at $41.23, with a volume of 3889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.97.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.65 million, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.63). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.42” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/nexpoint-residential-trust-nxrt-hits-new-12-month-high-at-40-42.html.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.