Newmark Group (NMRK) Issues Earnings Results

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $447.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.72 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Newmark Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

Shares of NMRK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at $1,602,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at $1,467,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Newmark Group (NMRK) Issues Earnings Results” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/newmark-group-nmrk-issues-earnings-results.html.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.