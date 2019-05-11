Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 289,055,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,865,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272,015 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126,961 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,578,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 16,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $804,874.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $48.19 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/neville-rodie-shaw-inc-has-3-35-million-holdings-in-the-coca-cola-co-ko.html.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.