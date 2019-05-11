Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $30,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Netflix by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. BidaskClub downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $480.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.03.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $610,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at $225,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 56,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.74, for a total value of $21,119,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,966 shares in the company, valued at $21,119,574.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,440 shares of company stock valued at $63,555,861. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $361.04 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $423.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

