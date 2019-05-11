NeoGenomics (NEO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.08 and a beta of 0.91. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.71 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond R. Hipp sold 18,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $357,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 297,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond R. Hipp sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $3,361,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 256,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,282.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,693,858 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 537,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 287,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,839,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,939,000 after acquiring an additional 743,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 882,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 182,172 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 64,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 212,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.