Nemetschek (NEM) Given a €157.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €157.00 ($182.56) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NEM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €137.00 ($159.30) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €131.78 ($153.23).

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €145.00 ($168.60) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.01. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €89.70 ($104.30) and a fifty-two week high of €170.00 ($197.67).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

