National Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Solar Capital (SLRC)

“▪ SLRC earned $0.44/share of NII for 1Q19, a penny shy of our estimate but comfortably above the $0.41/share quarterly dividend. The dividend is being comfortably out-earned even with a balance sheet that is underleveraged with minimal prepayment-related income (both fees and acceleration of unamortized OID). This leads us to expect an increase in the quarterly dividend by a penny per share both in 2019 and 2020 with payout ratios remaining conservative.



▪ NAV/share bounced back to $21.93 from $21.75 Q/Q as credit spreads tightened for the 3/31/19 quarter. We expect NAV/share to steadily improve courtesy of an out-earned dividend and what we expect will be a continuation of very strong asset quality. We regard Solar as one of the most disciplined credit investors in the BDC sector.



▪ The revenue stream at Solar remains arguably the most diversified in the entire sector. In 1Q19, 31.1% was from cash flow lending, 31.2% from asset-based lending (ABL), 14.2% from equipment financing, and 23.5% from life sciences lending. This permits Solar to maintain both yield and volume even during periods of material spread compression and poor terms that have plagued middle market cash flow lending. We see this is as a significant advantage for the company and one that we do not believe the market fully appreciates.



▪ The 30% basket has been freed up significantly since 3Q18 when JVs were brought on-balance sheet and the company will likely continue to evaluate more specialty finance platform acquisitions. Although we do not model in an acquisition as we are unsure of what this could look like and when it could take place, any such acquisition could further diversify SLRC’s revenue stream and lead us to expect greater portfolio growth than we currently anticipate.



▪ We are revising our 2019 NII/share estimate to $1.81 from $1.86 and are our 2020 NII/share estimate to $1.96 from $2.00. We are maintaining our BUY rating and $25 price target.,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solar Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered Solar Capital from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Solar Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Solar Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Shares of SLRC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.23. 71,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,462. Solar Capital has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $901.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 46.58%. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solar Capital will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.66%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 7,777 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $167,516.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Solar Capital in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Solar Capital in the 1st quarter worth $4,775,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Solar Capital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Solar Capital in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Solar Capital by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

