National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) Receives $30.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.57.

NGHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on National General from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of National General in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on National General in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Get National General alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NGHC traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 201,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,524. National General has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.71.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. National General had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that National General will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. National General’s payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

In other National General news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $125,348.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,094 shares in the company, valued at $860,855.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National General by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 807,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National General by 36.1% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 531,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 141,014 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in National General by 57.4% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,073,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,473,000 after acquiring an additional 391,253 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in National General by 25.4% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of National General in the first quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.